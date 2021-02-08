Unexpected Ways To Make Them Fall For You on Valentine’s Day…

Wondering what you should do with your Valentine this year? How about a little exercise?

Exercise evokes the same physiological response as arousal. Sweaty palms, a racing heart, and shortness of breath.

Finding a physical activity you and your Valentine both enjoy could pay off in the long run ~ exercising together increases your emotional bond!

5 Fabulous, Flirty Valentine’s Dates:

Golf:

Golf is the perfect activity for a date. It’s relaxing, low key, and gives you loads of time to chat while traveling between holes.

Where can you play? The Franklin Bridge Golf Club is the best public golf club option in

Williamson County. This 6,968-yard course with stunning views of the Harpeth River is the

perfect date spot. The Franklin Bridge Golf Club offers private and group lessons, as well as a restaurant for grabbing drinks before and after you play!

Yoga:

Yoga could easily steal the spotlight for best date activity if intimacy is your goal. An at-home yoga session with your partner allows you to decompress and connect on a deeper level in the privacy of your home. Try these 7 poses with your date this Valentine’s Day. Take some deep breaths… and lean in.

Tennis:

Tennis is a great date that includes a little healthy competition. Being one of the more

competitive sports, playing tennis with your date might get some sparks flying! You’ll probably figure out quickly which one of you is the more competitive one… just leave the final score onthe court!

Check out the Williamson County Recreation Center to reserve an indoor court for only $18.

Bike Riding:

What’s better than cruising around with your Valentine by your side, wind in your hair, taking in the sights?

Even though it’s still a bit chilly out, bundling up and getting outside is a super cute date.

Where can you ride in Williamson County? Our top pick is The Franklin Greenway. This serene bike path connects several different parks in the area. The main entrance to the Franklin Greenway is located at Bicentennial Park. Then you are taken through the Ruby F. Lynch Riverwalk Trail and Joel Creek Park, eventually connecting you to the Judge Fulton Greer Park Path near the Franklin Recreation Complex. The entire trail is around 5 miles in length, out and back.

Massages:

We saved the best for last! Treat your date to a massage at A Moment’s Peace Spa after your active date.

Getting a massage after exercising will help reduce muscle soreness and inflammation, as well as speed up recovery time. Plus… who doesn’t love a relaxing massage?

Treat your date like the superstar they are this Valentine’s Day. Stop into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood to pick up everything you’ll need for your Valentine. Trending golf, yoga, tennis, and bike options are waiting for you!

* Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.

