Understanding and Treating Spider Veins

From Harpeth Valley Dermatology

By
Williamson Source
-
spider veins
photo: womenshealth.gov

Unsightly spider-webbing lines scatter across your ankles, calves, thighs or even face. You don’t enjoy wearing shorts or dresses anymore. You can’t wait for winter so it’s easier to cover up. Or you look for full-coverage foundation to minimize the purple-red lines that look like interstates crossing on a map.

What exactly are these spider veins? And is there anything that can be done to remove them or minimize their appearance? Harpeth Valley Dermatology helps answer these questions.

What are Spider Veins?

Spider veins are small, thin, red or purple veins usually found on the lower legs and sometimes on the face. Veins carry blood back to the heart and have a one-way valve to prevent blood from flowing the wrong direction. Sometimes the valves weaken or become damaged. This allows blood to pool in the tiny veins, eventually bulging and branching out, causing the web-like appearance. (Spider veins are not the same thing as varicose veins.) Spider veins usually do not cause pain or discomfort, but can cause embarrassment, even to the point of not participating in activities such as swimming.

What Causes Spider Veins?

Spider veins may result from a variety of causes, some of which are within your control…and some that you cannot prevent. Some of the most common causes include:

  • Genetics: 90% of people with spider veins have a family history.
  • Pregnancy: while spider veins are common during pregnancy, many women retain the spider veins even after pregnancy.
  • Gender: females are more prone to spider veins than males.
  • Obesity
  • Hormonal changes
  • Age: the risk of spider veins increases as you get older.
  • Extended time in position: if you sit or stand for an extended time consistently, spider veins are more likely to occur.
  • Sun damage: spider veins may appear in the face as a result of excessive time unprotected in the sun.

How Can Spider Veins Be Treated?

The compassionate dermatologists at Harpeth Valley Dermatology are excited to let you know spider veins can be safely and effectively treated with a procedure called sclerotherapy.

During this procedure, a very thin needle is used to inject a purified solution into the targeted vein. The solution damages the inner lining of the veins, causing them to shrink and dissolve over a period of several weeks.

Want to learn more? Contact Harpeth Valley Dermatology at 615-905-8083 to schedule a consultation and find out if sclerotherapy is the proper treatment for your spider veins.

Have a question for Harpeth Valley Dermatology? Fill out the form below:


Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here