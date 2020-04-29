How to describe 1825 Barnstaple Lane in just three words? “Big, bright, and beautiful,” says real estate agent Paula Hinegardneer. “I absolutely love this five-bedroom home that has just gone under contract in Morgan Farms. Its soaring ceilings and light-filled rooms are so inviting, and there’s not a single square of carpet in the house!”

This five-bedroom Westchester floor plan has a lot to offer in one of Brentwood’s best communities. Huge windows, extensive trim, custom lighting, a coffee bar, built-in drop zone and sparkling white luxury kitchen with double ovens and a gas cooktop are just a few things that will make this home’s future owner very happy.

Enjoy the breakfast nook in the morning, the expansive great room (with its magnificent built-ins!) through the afternoon, and then cozy up to a gorgeous stone fireplace during a cool spring evening.

This home features a gorgeous master retreat with a stunning bath and a large guest suite on the main floor. Upstairs, unwind with a huge theater and game room. All three large bedroom suites on the upper level overlook a private backyard. For more listings like this one, call the Paula Hinegardner Group at (615) 618-1330.

1825 Barnstaple Lane is a truly spectacular luxury home in Brentwood’s Morgan Farms neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped and expertly designed, this home is a masterpiece.

Five beds, six baths

Plenty of space with 5,249 square feet

Big, bright, beautiful floor plan (no carpet)

Double-oven kitchen with gas cooktop

Huge theater and gameroom

Private backyard

