1825 barnstaple lane brentwood
1825 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, TN

How to describe 1825 Barnstaple Lane in just three words? “Big, bright, and beautiful,” says real estate agent Paula Hinegardneer. “I absolutely love this five-bedroom home that has just gone under contract in Morgan Farms. Its soaring ceilings and light-filled rooms are so inviting, and there’s not a single square of carpet in the house!”

This five-bedroom Westchester floor plan has a lot to offer in one of Brentwood’s best communities. Huge windows, extensive trim, custom lighting, a coffee bar, built-in drop zone and sparkling white luxury kitchen with double ovens and a gas cooktop are just a few things that will make this home’s future owner very happy.

Enjoy the breakfast nook in the morning, the expansive great room (with its magnificent built-ins!) through the afternoon, and then cozy up to a gorgeous stone fireplace during a cool spring evening.

This home features a gorgeous master retreat with a stunning bath and a large guest suite on the main floor. Upstairs, unwind with a huge theater and game room. All three large bedroom suites on the upper level overlook a private backyard. For more listings like this one, call the Paula Hinegardner Group at (615) 618-1330.

Paula Hinegardner – Our Extraordinary Advantage

Have a home you would like to list? Take advantage of The Paula Hinegardner Group’s extraordinary advantage! Complimentary listing services include:

  • Extensive Photography and Video packages of every listing
  • Landscaping
  • Whole Home Cleaning
  • Interior Design Services
  • Virtual or Physical Staging
  • Decluttering
  • Moving and Storage
  • Personalized relocation services
  • Seller Inspections/evaluations
  • Utility Services
  • Painting and Repairs

Under Contract: 1825 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027

1825 Barnstaple Lane is a truly spectacular luxury home in Brentwood’s Morgan Farms neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped and expertly designed, this home is a masterpiece.

  • Five beds, six baths
  • Plenty of space with 5,249 square feet
  • Big, bright, beautiful floor plan (no carpet)
  • Double-oven kitchen with gas cooktop
  • Huge theater and gameroom
  • Private backyard

Buy or Sell Your Brentwood Home
For additional information, call the Paula Hinegardner Group at (615) 618-1330.

Buy or Sell Your Brentwood Home

For additional information, call the Paula Hinegardner Group at (615) 618-1330.

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here