Unattended Cooking Appliance Sparks House Fire in Franklin

An unattended LPG cooking appliance being used in an attached garage is believed to have ignited a fire that caused approximately $100,000 in damage to a home in the Sullivan Farms neighborhood Friday night (Feb. 14).

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched just after 6:30 PM to the two-story home and arrived on the scene in four minutes. Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, preventing the flames from spreading into the home, according to Battalion Chief Tyler Crews. He said the rest of the home sustained some smoke damage. A family of four has been temporarily displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email