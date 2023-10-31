Unattended Candle Causes House Fire in Franklin

The cause of a Westhaven house fire on Sunday night (10/29) was an unattended candle burning too close to combustibles.

Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to the 2-story, 2,300-square-foot home on Stonewater Blvd. at 9:46 PM. Firefighters arrived to find all occupants outside the residence and flames visible from a 2nd-floor window. They quickly extinguished the blaze, containing it to the 2nd-floor bedroom where it started.

Investigator Jerry Thomas said a candle burning on a nightstand ignited nearby decorations and furnishings, including the bed. He estimated the damage at $100,000.

As we head into the holiday season, Franklin Firefighters remind you that candles are open flames and potential fire hazards.

Follow these tips to stay safe:

* Keep candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn.

* Consider using flameless candles, which look and smell like real candles.

* Blow out all candles before you leave a room or go to bed.

* Working smoke alarms save lives.