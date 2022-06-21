Ultium Cells Celebrates Completion of Steel Building Structure in Tennessee; Exceeds 550,000 Construction Build Hours

Spring Hill, Tenn. – Ironworkers and construction partners at the Ultium Cells battery cell manufacturing facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, have marked a construction milestone with the final beam installation at what will soon be a 2.8-million-square-foot operation.

The team hoisted and placed the final beam as part of a traditional “topping out” ceremony, where leadership, trade partners and employees signed the final beam and commemorated the significant milestone.

Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, will mass-produce Ultium battery cells at the facility. GM and LGES are investing $2.3 billion in the facility to support U.S. EV manufacturing, local jobs, education, career training and infrastructure.

Over 550,000 hours have been devoted to development of the facility, which is slated for completion in late 2023. This includes creation and installation of the USA-made steel structure[1]. The building framework provides an innovative open floor plan environment, with a main corridor spanning the width of the building interior, featuring distinct reclaimed wood furniture pieces and wall treatments in collaboration with Nashville based Good Wood.

“We are pleased with the rapid progress we have made constructing our latest Ultium Cells site, all with safety as our priority,” said Kee Eun, President of Ultium Cells. “This significant milestone would not have been possible without strong support from the state of Tennessee, Maury County, the City of Spring Hill, and our collaboration with our construction partners, especially the 500 men and women on-site every day. And of course, our joint venture partners LG Energy Solution and General Motors.”

As construction continues, so does hiring. Ultium Cells is currently hiring for key positions to execute the setup and launch of battery cell manufacturing. The company will onboard more than 50 new launch team members by the end of this year.

“This is a significant milestone for the Ultium Cells team and our construction trade partners as we continue to make strides safely and at an unprecedented pace,” said Chris Desautels, plant director of Ultium Cells Spring Hill. “This is a fundamental mark in our journey as Ultium Cells, and I look forward to more foundational moments as we begin to build an inclusive and engaged workforce. I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of this growing team.”

The Ultium Cells Spring Hill site joins other Ultium Cells battery cell manufacturing sites being constructed in Ohio and Michigan. The Ultium Cells facility in Warren, Ohio will begin battery cell production in August 2022. Ultium Cells’ Lansing facility in Michigan is under construction and will start production in Q3 2024.

Job seekers interested in high-tech careers in battery cell manufacturing can apply for open positions on the Ultium Cells website.

Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution that will mass-produce Ultium battery cells to advance the push for a zero-emissions, all-electric future. Ultium Cells will provide battery cell capacity to support GM’s North American electric vehicle assembly capacity of more than 1 million units by mid-decade, while supporting GM plans to supply other automotive companies and other industries including rail, aerospace, heavy trucking and marine customers. For more information about Ultium Cells, please visit https://www.ultiumcell.com.