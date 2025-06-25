UK Diplomat Accused of Assaulting Nashville Officer, Child Endangerment

June 25, 2025 – A diplomatic official from the United Kingdom was arrested in downtown Nashville on June 22 and is now facing multiple charges, including child endangerment and aggravated assault of a police officer.

According to an arrest affidavit, 42-year-old Roberto Francesco Mirto was found intoxicated and aggressive near 4th Avenue North and Broadway, with his three young children—ages three, seven, and ten—by his side.

Officers initially tried to assist Mirto and his children, but he became belligerent and was detained. The affidavit states that Mirto resisted being handcuffed and bit one of the officers on the forearm during the struggle. He also reportedly made insulting and derogatory remarks toward officers based on their nationality and religion.

Mirto was taken into custody and transported to General Hospital for a blood draw due to the bite incident. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Metro Nashville Police supervisors arranged for the care and safety of the three children.

Mirto faces several charges, including aggravated assault of an officer, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and additional offenses. The case remains under investigation.

Source: MNPD

