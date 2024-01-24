Ugadi Indian Grill is Expanding to Nolensville

Ugadi Indian Grill will open a second location.

The new restaurant will be located at 515 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Nolensville. An announcement was shared in October about the Nolensville location stating, “Coming Soon to Nolensville.”

We reached out to Ugadi Indian Grill regarding an open date, they are expected to open by Valentine’s week.

Items found on the menu include butter chicken, biryani, curry dishes, and more. On their website, they explain about the name Ugadi sharing, “The name ‘Ugadi’ was originated from two Sanskrit words, ‘Yuga’ and ‘Adi’, translating to a new beginning.”

Ugadi Indian Grill first opened in Murfreesboro at 2306 Medical Center Parkway. For the latest update, visit them on Facebook here.