UFC Star Michael Chandler to Host Bottle Signing at Frugal MacDoogal

UFC Star Michael Chandler will host a bottle signing at Frugal MacDoogal,701 Division Street, Nashville on Friday, March 1st from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Chandler is a brand partner for Hiatus Tequila.

Chandler, fresh off his headline-making WWE Monday Night Raw appearance (February 19), the signing is part of a larger commitment to the brand and why he chooses to take a hiatus from the Octagon with a sip of Hiatus.

Currently, number five in the UFC Lightweight rankings, a three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion, and a Bellator Season Four Lightweight Tournament winner, he isn’t merely endorsing Hiatus; he’s invested in the brand because of the commitment to crafting tequila the traditional way – with a deep respect for the culture, hard work, and dedication to authenticity and quality. His partnership, formally announced in December last year, will see Chandler participating in samplings and bottle signings, appearances, giveaways, and meet-and-greets. This partnership marks a significant, bold move for Hiatus Tequila as it looks to expand its reach and appeal to a broader audience.