U.S. News and World Report Ranks Williamson County One of the Healthiest Communities in the Country

U.S News and World Report released its 2022 Healthiest Communities list.

Williamson County made the list coming in at number 19 with its overall score totaling 85.

Some of the key findings stated Williamson County’s population with no health insurance was 6.3 percent compared to the national median of 11 percent. Smoking rate in the county is 13.3 percent compared to the national average of 20 percent and Williamson County residents live longer with an average age of 81.7 years compared to the national average of 77.5 years.

The least healthy county in the nation is Madison County, Nebraska coming in at 500 on the list with an overall score of 70. But the number one on the list was Los Alamos, New Mexico with a score of 100.

