U.S. Men’s National Team to Host Switzerland at GEODIS Park

CHICAGO | NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 10, 2025) – The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) will host Switzerland at GEODIS Park presented by Coca-Cola on Tuesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. CT in a pre-2025 Concacaf Gold Cup match that will serve as the team’s Send-Off before the tournament. The fixture, which will air on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock will be the second of two matches in three days for the USMNT with the squad facing Turkey on June 7 in East Hartford, Conn.

The Send-Off match with Switzerland will mark the second time the U.S. Men’s National Team has played at GEODIS Park after debuting at the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada on Oct. 17, 2023 in a 4-0 win over Ghana during an international friendly. The USMNT is 5W-2L-2D all-time in Nashville.

The American side is 1W-4L-4D all-time vs. the Swiss with the countries last meeting for an international friendly on May 30, 2021 in St. Gallen, Switzerland in advance of the USMNT’s first trip to the Concacaf Nations League Final where they won the inaugural title when Nashville S.C. Head Coach B.J. Callaghan was a member of the staff.

In addition to serving as preparation for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, both matches provide the USMNT the opportunity to face international competition just over one year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place in the United States.

TICKETS

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR NASHVILLE SC SEASON TICKET MEMBERS AND U.S. SOCCER CIRCLE INSIDERS

Nashville SC Season Ticket Members (March 12 at 12 p.m. CT) and NSC Partners (March 13 at 10 a.m. CT) can enjoy a presale window ending Friday, March 14 at 8 a.m. CT. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive an email with their presale code and information.

Fans who are not Season Ticket Members can access the presale on Thursday, March 13 by visiting https://my.community.com/nashvillesoccerclub?t=USMNT or texting ‘USMNT’ to 615-802-9070.