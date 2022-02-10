U.S. Marshals Arrest Spring Hill Robbery Suspect in Jackson, TN

February 2nd – Darrell Wilson was arrested today in Jackson, TN by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force without incident.

Previous Release:

Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Darrell Dwayne Wilson, 39 of Columbia. Wilson has active arrest warrants for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm stemming from the robbery at the Quick Mart yesterday.

Wilson is 6’2” and weighs 260 pounds. If you see Wilson, please dial 911 as he may be armed with a firearm. You may also submit an anonymous tip here. An automated license plate reader (ALPR) in the area was the main reason why a suspect was quickly identified.

All persons enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.

Previous Release

Spring Hill, TN – On January 7th at 9:36 PM, SHPD officers responded to a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station located at 5414 Main St. Witnesses told police that an African American male entered the store with a handgun that was partially concealed under a towel and took cash from the store. No store employees or customers were harmed. The subject was wearing grey Nike shoes, blue jeans, and a black shirt over a blue hoodie. He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

