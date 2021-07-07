U.K. Enterprises Announces Renovation of Brentwood Sleep Inn Hotel

The Sleep Inn Brentwood/Franklin/Cool Springs is pleased to announce the completion of a major renovation. Located at 1611 Galleria Blvd, within a mile of the Galleria Mall in Brentwood, close to many corporate campus locations, including Nissan, and only 5 miles from downtown Nashville, the hotel is ideally located for any occasion when visiting the area.

Starting in 2020 and finishing up early in 2021 the hotel was renovated from top to bottom, to include a complete guest room renovation including furniture, carpet, bedding, artwork and lighting, as well a full bathroom renovation including the installation of new shower stalls to replace the old bathtubs, new tile, vanity, lighting and artwork. Additionally, all public spaces were renovated; the Lobby and Breakfast area, guest corridors (carpet, lighting, paint), and the exterior was freshened up with new paint. The hotel has really hit the nail on the head with its new look. Owner Chander Kanal said the hotel had loss of occupancy due to Covid-19, so he took advantage of that and there was virtually no guest inconvenience while the project was underway.

Renovation of the Lobby and Breakfast area was one of the most aggressive projects in that every surface, walls and furniture were completely upgraded to give the hotel its modern-day look.

The greatest impact in the guest rooms was the renovation of the Sleep Inn Signature shower. Each room at the Sleep Inn has a shower instead of a traditional bathtub. Every shower was tiled from top to bottom and a glass door installed giving a modern-day look. New fixtures were also included.

Also in the bathroom, new Granite vanities were installed along with new fixtures.

The guestrooms were completely upgraded from top to bottom including new carpet, new case goods, lighting, new mattresses and box springs. In addition, the bed linens were upgraded to the new Sleep Inn look.

Not only was the inside given a compete renovation the outside was also taken care of. The swimming pool was painted, and new furniture was put in place.

Overall, the look and the feel of the hotel is a great example of what a midscale hotel should look like. Its homey, comfy, and easy on the eye as well as being easy on your wallet. Located on Galleria Blvd in Brentwood less than a mile from the Galleria Mall. Dozens of great restaurants are within walking distance and most are just minutes away.

For more information call the hotel directly at:

615.376.2122

Sleep Inn Brentwood / Cool Springs / Franklin

1611 Galleria Dr

Brentwood, TN 37027

Choicehotels.com