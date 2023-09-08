Tyler Childers Announces World Tour With Two Nashville Dates

Tyler Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps, will embark on their global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” next year, which includes two nights at Bridgestone Arena.

The tour will stop in Nashville on April 18-19 with special guest 49 Winchester.

Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00am local time through 10:00pm local time, with general on-sale following Friday, September 15 at 9:00am local time. Registration for pre-sale access is open now via Ticketmaster, full details can be found at www.tylerchildersmusic.com/ tour.

To help fans get tickets at the original prices and limit professional reseller activity, the tour will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for resale. If needed, fans will be able to use the Exchange to resell tickets to other fans at the original price paid. Tickets for all shows (excluding New York) will be mobile only and restricted from transfer.

Childers performed at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night. The Opry shared on social media, “It was a takeover of new music on a special edition of the Tuesday Night Opry from Tyler Childers + friends — including the Travelin’ McCourys! Can’t wait to spin the new tunes on September 8th!”

His new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, is availble this Friday, September 8. In celebration of the record, Childers hosted a special “Tyler Childers & Friends” show at the Grand Ole Opry, performing alongside S.G. Goodman, Margo Price, Erin Rae and The Travelin’ McCourys, all of whom are also featured on the new album.