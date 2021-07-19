Tyler Braden’s Engine Co. 18 Golf Outing to be Held at Governor’s Club

By
Press Release
-
Tyler Braden
photo from Tyler Braden Facebook

Rising Country recording artist Tyler Braden announced his charity golf outing on Monday, October 25 to benefit  National Fallen Fighters Foundation (NFFF) and Hungry Heroes. The tournament will be held at the award-winning Arnold Palmer golf course at The Governor’s Club in Brentwood and will be a day full of golf, fantastic food, gifts, and live music presented by Whiskey Jam to help support true heroes.

Sign up for the golf tournament here.

“After spending a huge, very influential stretch of my life in the fire service, I wanted to find a small way to try and give back,” explains Braden. “We wanted to combine a great time and great people with a greater cause so what better way than a full day of golf, food and Country music on one of the most beautiful courses in middle Tennessee with all the proceeds going back to first responders. I look forward to seeing familiar and new faces alike with satisfied smiles on October 25th. Let’s play some golf!”

The Slapout, Alabama native spent seven years as a firefighter and first responder, all the while working his way to Nashville. He remained in the service well after making the move to Music City, building his songwriting repertoire and even playing shows between shifts. The powerhouse vocalist and emotive lyricist has released several tracks as a major label recording artist, each to massive fan response.

Braden’s first Warner Music Nashville release, a powerful take on NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Brother” paid tribute to his first responder family and all those fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic. The cover quickly racked up more than 2 MILLION views on YouTube. He then introduced his songwriting with “Love Is A Dead End Road.”

With over 50 MILLION career streams to date, his previously released and solo-penned song, “Secret” has racked up over 10  MILLION streams organically and without radio airplay.

