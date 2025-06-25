TWRA Withdraws License Fee Increase, Commits To Alternative Funding

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) appeared before the Joint Government Operations Committee June 18 to present the license fee increase previously approved by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC). After hearing numerous verbal commitments from members of the committee to seek alternative funding for wildlife conservation, TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon decided to withdraw the license increase.

Unlike other Tennessee state government departments, the TWRA has been primarily funded by hunting and fishing licenses since its creation in 1949. In 2004, the Tennessee General Assembly authorized the TFWC to set license fees through the rule making process, rather than fees being set by the legislature. The legislation established that any increase in fees could not exceed the amount of Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase. After the TFWC fee setting process, the rules are reviewed by the General Assembly’s Joint Government Operations for either approval or denial.

Due to a more than 30 percent increase in CPI since the agency’s last license fee increase in 2015, the agency has been operating in a significant deficit from increased expenses. The proposed package of license fee increases represented $12 million dollars of additional revenue needed to correct the deficit.

During the committee meeting, many members acknowledged the need for additional funding but expressed concerns about placing further financial burdens on their constituents — concerns the agency understands and shares. Importantly, a majority of Committee members verbally committed to work collaboratively with the agency to identify alternative long-term funding sources, with several offering to carry legislation. This commitment represents a meaningful step forward in laying the groundwork for a viable funding strategy.

Speaking during the Committee Rule Review, Rep. Monty Fritts said, “I don’t know why we wouldn’t take care of something that takes care of all Tennessee. Shifting the additional cost to citizen taxpayers in a time when there are those other options, I don’t think it’s the right thing to do… I think that changing to a more sustainable model, especially on the law enforcement side of things, is going to warm the public, and I think it’d be a good thing.”

“I support TWRA 100 percent, but I cannot support a fee increase on this, and I’ll be willing to carry the bill next year to help transfer part of what you generate back over to you in sales tax,” said Sen. Steve Southerland.

Sen. Janice Bowling added, “We’ve got to pledge to get in there and actually come up with the correct solution that comes from the almost $60 billion budget we have that we can help fund those things that are critical to who we are as Tennessee.”

Thanks to this commitment to cooperatively seek funding mechanisms through other avenues, TWRA withdrew the rule. With the rule withdrawn, the current license fees will continue to be effective and there will be no increase to hunting and fishing licenses in July.

“I stand by the hard work the Commission invested over the past year to develop this license fee package, but we also support Director Maxedon’s decision to withdraw it,” said TFWC Chairman Chris Devaney. “Commission members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Speaker of the Senate to serve on the TFWC. We look forward to working with them and other members of the General Assembly to put conservation funding back on track.”

“State wildlife agencies from across the country are dealing with this issue and have created different funding models that serve as potential inspiration for how Tennessee can solve this challenge. We are grateful for the support expressed and look forward to working with the General Assembly to keep prices affordable for hunters and anglers,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “In the meantime, agency leadership will work to minimize the impact the budget deficit will have on constituents who benefit from the services provided by the agency.”

To reduce expenses, the agency has already made cuts to agency operations including holding more than 20 staff positions vacant, reducing printing and distribution of agency publications, canceling additional funding for wildlife conservation research, and deferring maintenance on access areas and other infrastructure. The agency remains committed to an appropriate balance of fiscal responsibility and sourcing additional revenue to protect, manage, and conserve fish and wildlife populations for the benefit of Tennesseans.

A separate rule to increase boat registration prices did pass in committee and will take effect July 1.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email