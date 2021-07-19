TWRA Unveils New Fishing Forecast Page

TWRA has unveiled a new Fishing Forecast page on their main TWRA website. The goal is to build a comprehensive report each week about the fishing conditions on state lakes. You can find the Fishing Forecast at https://www.tn.gov/twra/fishing-forecast.html
Below is an example of the latest fishing reports:
Dale Hollow
Forecast Contributor – Danny Stone – TWRA Creel Clerk
Reservoir Conditions: Fishing is good. The water temperature is 84 degrees and the lake is falling.
Smallmouth Bass: Several smallmouth are being caught at night on jigs and spinnerbaits while fishing points in 15-20 feet water. Also, several are being caught early in the morning on topwater baits while fish are chasing shad.
Largemouth Bass: Several largemouth are being caught on soft plastics on grass and sunken brush in 15 feet of water.
Walleye: Several walleye are being caught while tolling nightcrawlers at night on flats in 26-28 feet of water.
If you do not see a report for your favorite lake or if you are someone who can provide a report, please contact them at [email protected].
