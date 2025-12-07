TWRA Releases 2025 Wild Turkey Summer Survey Results

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is releasing results from the 2025 Wild Turkey Summer Observational Survey, in which the public was invited to participate in the survey from June to August.

TWRA staff have conducted this survey annually since the 1980s, with public participation beginning in 2022. The main purpose of the summer survey is to obtain wild turkey reproduction and population data that can be compared with the previous year’s data to evaluate population trends. Survey participants help the TWRA monitor the state’s wild turkey population by reporting wild turkey sightings.

Roger Shields, TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator, compiled the statistics from this year’s survey. “The first part of the nesting season was affected by wet and rainy conditions,” he said. “Even so, we had observations submitted from 94 of the 95 counties.”

Observations were collected from 92 TWRA staff members and 459 different public participants. The 2025 statewide results produced an index of 2.2 poults per hen (PPH), which were slightly below the 5-year average (2.4 poults per hen). The PPH ratio, which measures the number of young turkeys (poults) observed relative to the number of hen turkeys observed, is a gauge to overall reproductive productivity for the year. Modest production is around 2.5 PPH. Productivity across all the turkey management units ranged from 1.5-2.1 PPH, with the one exception being the northeast unit that saw a PPH index of 2.6. The cicada hatch that emerged across much of the unit may have occurred just in time to provide an abundant food supply and be beneficial for hatching poults.

“Results of the annual survey feed directly into our new adaptive harvest management process, which helps us determine the optimal management decisions for meeting our objectives for wild turkeys,” Shields said. “We appreciate the many staff and volunteers who contributed their time and observations.”

The public can read the TWRA’s wild turkey status reports and summaries of past years’ by visiting the Wild Turkey Hunting section on the website.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

