TWRA Detects CWD In Dickson And Williamson Counties

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has received positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test results in hunter-harvested deer in Dickson and Williamson counties, the first positive CWD case for both.

Because these counties are not within or immediately adjacent to the current CWD Management Zone, there will be no changes to transportation or feeding regulations at this time. However, hunters are now eligible for the Earn-a-Buck Program. Hunters can earn additional bucks by harvesting antlerless deer in Dickson and Williamson counties and submitting them for testing. Hunters who have already submitted antlerless deer for testing this fall will be provided with an earned buck and notified via email.

Wildlife officials encourage hunters to continue hunting and submit their deer for testing. TWRA will be increasing CWD sampling and monitoring in these counties in response to the presence of CWD. Hunter’s participation in CWD testing is critical for the continued surveillance and monitoring of CWD throughout the state. Hunters can access CWD testing through participating taxidermists and meat processors or by using drop-off freezers.

CWD is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system of cervids, including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. The agency partners with certified laboratories to test samples, and TWRA has already submitted approximately 9,186 samples for testing this hunting season. For more information on CWD and current regulations, visit CWDinTN.org. Select “Drop off and Results” for freezer locations, participating processors and taxidermists, and CWD test results.

