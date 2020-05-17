Brothers Eric Lee, Jr (13) and Wyn (10) have written a song, summing up their feelings about the current pandemic. Its called “COVID-19 Blues,” a song contrasting the thrill of thinking summer vacation started early with the reality that home school is really hard. The brothers enlisted the help of their singer/songwriter father, Eric Lee Beddingfield, to write the music and record a video, and that cute clip has gone viral with over 2.5 million views.

“We recorded the song for Jessica as part of their homework, posted it to my Facebook page and went to bed,” said Beddingfield in a release, who has spent most of the boys’ lives touring the world as a country artist. “We got up the next morning, and everything was blowing up!”

Jessica is a teacher at H.B. Williams Elementary in White House, Tennessee and has been homeschooling Eric Lee Jr. and Wyn since schools were closed amid the pandemic in March. Since the shelter-at-home began during spring break, Jessica immediately continued their education at home, making sure all assignments were completed each day.

Eric Lee Jr. was recently rushed to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for an emergency appendectomy. He endured extreme pain as he waited for the results of his own COVID-19 test (which he called the worst part) in order to have surgery. After a successful surgery and back home, the video had eclipsed more than two million views.

With so many requests, the boys and their father went into a Nashville studio and recorded “COVID-19 Blues.” The recording will be available digitally with proceeds from the song downloads and a portion of the merchandise being donated to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. T-Shirts are also available HERE.