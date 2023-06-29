Two Williamson County Homes Selected as Finalists in HGTV House Hunt

Two Williamson County homes have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2023. Based on nationwide nominations, HGTV has selected a Franklin home, built by Legend Homes, as Curb Appeal finalist, and a Brentwood home, built by Trace Construction, as an Amazing Kitchen finalist.

The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes With a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes.

The Franklin home, listed by LCT Team – Parks Realtor Lisa Culp Taylor, earned a spot for Curb Appeal. Located on a charming and highly-sought-after downtown Franklin corridor on Everbright Avenue, the home is wrapped in historically inspired architecture and fits seamlessly within the pretty Franklin street. The Legend Homes house has an impeccable and welcoming exterior including a pretty covered porch in the front and the back of the residence.

In Brentwood’s gated Cartwright Close neighborhood, a Trace Construction home has earned a spot as an Amazing Kitchen finalist. Also listed by Realtor Lisa Culp Taylor, the gourmet kitchen has huge windows overlooking a luxury pool and outdoor living area. The oversized island offers plenty of work and dining space with beautiful tile, exposed beams and chef-grade appliances completing the space. A large walk-in pantry has tons of storage, workspace and double ovens.

All nominees are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®. This is the twelfth consecutive year HGTV has worked exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ® and Luxury Portfolio International® for the Ultimate House Hunt, which runs from June 27 through August 3. The popular awards generated more than 1.5 million votes last year, with consumers selecting their favorite among the featured listings.

“It really is a honor that these two beautiful homes have been selected for national recognition and a reflection of the beautiful homes available in Middle Tennessee,” said Taylor.

Consumers can tour the more than 95 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes. Additional properties are included in the Global Homes gallery, which spotlights homes from 9 different countries or territories around the world.

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: HGTV.com/HouseHunt Visit, LCTTeam.com.