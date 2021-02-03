Two Westhaven Golf Club Professionals Receive Golf Industry Awards

Chris Cauthen, PGA Head Professional at Westhaven Golf Club has been named the 2020 Tennessee PGA Section Golf Professional of the Year. This award is given annually in each of the 26 PGA sections in the U.S. and represents not only the work of the recipient from the past year, but also their dedication and commitment to the association and the sport during their entire career.

Cauthen, elected to PGA membership in April of 1999, has proven over the years that he is a pillar at the club, to his chapter and to the Section. Brought on prior to Westhaven Golf Club’s opening in 2009, he has been instrumental in growing it into the accomplished club that it is today. Chris is known to inspire fellow golf professionals through his work ethic, fair treatment of others and a genuine support to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

Within the community, Chris has conducted numerous events and works with several local charity organizations including AJGA, AAJGT, Sneds Tour, U.S. Kids Golf, GolfWeek Junior Tour, numerous high school matches and tournaments, and Drive, Chip & Putt events. Chris also dedicates his time to school fundraising for Brentwood High School’s baseball program and has raised over $60,000 for the program over the past three years. Since the inception of PGA Jr. League, he has been a big supporter of the program, and safely and successfully lead the Westhaven team in the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic year.

Ben Pellicani, PGA Teaching Professional

Ben Pellicani, PGA Teaching Professional at The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven, has been named to Golf Digest’s list of “Best Young Teachers in America” for the 3rd year in a row. Golf Digest’s biennial list of Best Young Teachers (under the age of 40) is included in the January 2021 issue and features 177 award-winning instructors from across the nation.

Pellicani, 36, brings an approach to teaching golfers of all ages and believes that everyone can enjoy the game of golf through solid fundamentals and good practice habits. Mentored by one of golf’s most respected golf instructors Mike Bender, Ben blends proven methods with state-of-the-art teaching technology. His system of improving players is recognized by Golf Digest as best in state, as Ben is one of only three Tennessee teachers on the 2021 “Best Young Teachers in America” list.

In addition to his role at Westhaven Golf Club, Ben is the Head Coach and Director of Golf at Lipscomb Academy, a Nashville area school serving students in intermediate and primary grades. He is the former Lipscomb University Associate Head Men’s Golf Coach. A 2006 Bucknell University graduate, Ben captained the men’s golf program to their first Patriot League Championship behind the lowest single round score in conference and school history.

