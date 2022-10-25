Two WCS Students Ace the ACT

Two more WCS high school students have achieved the sought-after goal of earning a perfect score on their ACT exams. Page High’s Bryson Boone and Ravenwood High’s William Parodi both earned a composite 36 on the September exam.

Page High teacher Cathy Koczaja says Boone is a model student who is a pleasure to have in class.

“Bryson is one of the most conscientious, honest and hardworking students I’ve ever had the chance to work with,” said Koczaja. “He gives all of his effort day in and day out, and he works until he succeeds no matter the task. He wanted this score, and he achieved it.”

Ravenwood High’s William Parodi also earned a perfect composite score on his exam.

“William has always been a great student and a skilled test taker, but these attributes are not his defining characteristics,” said RHS science teacher Eric Brock. “William is just about the nicest, kindest and most open-hearted person there is. His smile is so big and friendly. He cares about everyone around him and wants everyone to do well. I am very proud of him.”

MORE SCHOOL NEWS