Two WCS Schools Transition Select Grades to Remote Learning

Beginning Tuesday, Oct 6, two WCS schools have transitioned some grades to remote learning.

Transitioning to remote learning are:

Grades 6,7 & 8 at Hillsboro School

Grades 3, 4 & 5 at Crockett Elementary

According to WCS, 13 middle school teachers at Hillsboro School are quarantined and more than 11 staff members have been quarantined at Crockett Elementary.

All students will return to campus Tuesday, Oct 12. Students are on fall break Oct 8 -9.

Last week, three high schools moved to remote learning through fall break.