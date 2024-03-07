Two WCS Schools Recognized for Excellence in the Arts

March 5, 2024 – Mill Creek Middle and Franklin High are among 10 schools in Tennessee to be named Arts Rich Schools of Merit by the Tennessee Arts Academy (TAA).

Both schools will now be in the running for the TAA Arts Rich School of the Year for their respective grade level.

“We are thrilled that FHS and MCMS have been chosen for this honor,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “These schools are excellent examples of the wonderful fine arts programs in the district.”

The TAA Foundation Board of Directors’ goal is to recognize and celebrate schools that provide arts-rich instruction and programming to their students.

The winners of the TAA Arts Rich Schools of the Year will be announced in May and will be honored in July during the Tennessee Arts Academy.

Source: WCS InFocus

