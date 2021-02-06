Two WCS Schools Earn AP Diversity Award

Ravenwood and Renaissance high schools are being recognized for efforts to recruit more female students into Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science classes which are traditionally taken mostly by male students.

The College Board awarded both programs the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award. This award is given to classes that have reached 50 percent or higher female examinee representation or whose percentage of female examinees met or exceeded the school’s total female population.

“This award is really all about the students themselves,” said RHS AP Computer Science teacher Peter Mueller. “They have embraced the challenge of taking AP Computer Science and are doing a great job. They each bring something unique and special to our classroom, and I am thankful for their participation.”

Renaissance High’s App Academy offers a unique opportunity to learn about software development and is a starting point for other careers in technology. The school actively encourages all genders to join and explore the Apps Academy curriculum.

“An important part of our mission is doing what we can to address the gender gap that exists in the IT industry,” said RNHS Computer Science teacher Steven Daly. “Our annual involvement with the Nashville Tech Council and Women in Technology in Tennessee provide our female students access to women who fill various roles in the industry, are leaders in their organizations and are eager to serve as mentors for our students.”

As recipients, both schools will receive a certificate to celebrate their achievements.