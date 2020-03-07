Two Williamson County Science Olympiad teams are bound for the state tournament after the regional competition February 22.

Brentwood and Woodland middle schools will travel to Knoxville for the state competition at the end of April. This is the fifth consecutive time Brentwood Middle has placed first at the regional level.

“To say that we are proud of this team would be an understatement,” said BMS Science Olympiad Coach Caitlin Meador. “These incredible young people have worked so hard to learn and achieve so much over the course of the season. My co-coach, Ms. Fane, and I are beyond excited to take this group to state once again.”

Woodland Middle also earned the Spirit Award, which is given to the team that displays the most enthusiasm.

The regional competition took place at Columbia State University. Up to 15 students from each school participated in any of 23 science topics. Medals are given to the top four students in each category, and then those medals are converted to points to see which schools advance to the state competition. Only the top two teams move on. Spring Station Middle placed third in the tournament.