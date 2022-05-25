Two WCS High Schools Named FAFSA Champions

Nolensville and Renaissance high schools have been named FAFSA Champions by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission/Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (THEC/TSAC).

The THEC/TSAC launched the inaugural TN FAFSA Challenge this year to increase completion rates across the state. Nolensville High has the highest overall Tennessee Promise applicant FAFSA completion rate of large high schools. Renaissance High was named a FAFSA Champion in the small school category.

There are two ways a high school may earn the designation: by increasing their completion rate by at least five percent or by having at least 95 percent of students complete the FAFSA by the Tennessee Promise deadline.

For more information about the TN FAFSA Challenge, visit the College for TN website.

