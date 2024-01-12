Two WCS Career Fairs Coming Soon

January 9, 2024 – Save the date for two upcoming opportunities to join the WCS team.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, WCS will be looking to hire special education paraprofessionals, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, School Age Child Care (SACC) staff and maintenance workers at the Support Staff Career Fair. From 9 a.m. until noon, district representatives will be at the Williamson County Administrative Complex to talk to applicants. Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Interviews may be conducted during the event. The Administrative Complex is located at 1320 West Main Street.

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, representatives from schools across the district will gather at Ravenwood High from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to meet with and interview potential teachers. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. More information about this career fair will be shared closer to the day of the event.

To see job vacancies, visit the WCS Careers page. Email WCS District Recruiter Chris Lovett or WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries for more information about either event.

Source: WCS InFocus

