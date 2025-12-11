Two WCS Assistant Principals Receive TNASSP Honors

Two Williamson County assistant principals are being recognized by the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals (TNASSP). Woodland Middle School Assistant Principal Dr. Bill Toungette is the Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year for the State. Brentwood High Assistant Principal Dr. Kawonia (KP) Mull is the High School Assistant Principal of the Year for the Middle Tennessee region.

Toungette will now advance to compete nationally with other state winners for the NASSP Assistant Principal of the Year award. Toungette has been a part of Woodland since the school first opened its doors in 1994, beginning as a seventh-grade social studies teacher. Just two years later, he moved into the assistant principal role, a position he has held ever since.

“Having worked alongside Dr. Toungette for the past seven years, I can say without hesitation that his dedication and heart for Woodland Middle School are unmatched,” said WMS Principal Dr. Marisa Block. “Every decision he makes reflects his deep care for students and teachers, and his professionalism and calm approach to any situation set the standard for excellence. Dr. Toungette has been a steady, positive presence in the Woodland community for 32 years, and his ability to connect with and support middle school students is truly exceptional. It is a privilege to work alongside him, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this well-earned recognition and the lasting impact he has had on generations of Woodland families and staff.”

BHS Principal Kevin Keidel said that his school is proud to have Dr. Mull on his team. “This recognition reflects his unwavering commitment to our students, staff and community,” said Keidel. “His leadership, vision and dedication to fostering a positive and challenging learning environment have made a lasting impact on our school. We are fortunate to have such an outstanding educator on our team.”

The TNASSP supports administrators across Tennessee by providing networking and professional growth opportunities for middle and high school leaders.

Source: WCS

