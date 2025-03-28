Two Wanted in Multiple Counties Arrested in Mt. Juliet

March 28, 2025 – On Thursday, law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in the Pleasant Grove Road area, which ultimately led to the arrest of two individuals—both of whom were wanted on outstanding charges spanning multiple counties.

Authorities identified one of the suspects as a 40-year-old man from Nashville, who was wanted on a felony aggravated assault charge involving strangulation in Nashville. In addition, he had an active warrant for contempt of court in Cheatham County. The second suspect, a 43-year-old woman, was also from Nashville and had multiple warrants issued against her. She was wanted in Williamson County for failure to appear in court, while authorities in Madison County had issued warrants for violations related to both probation and community corrections.

The investigation, which began as a routine check on a suspicious vehicle, quickly escalated as officers discovered the outstanding warrants against the two individuals.

Both suspects were taken into into custody.

