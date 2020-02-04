Two suspects wanted by Franklin Police since December 22 have been captured on a boat in Antioch. The pair is accused of stealing $16,000 in new tires from a Franklin business.

On January 31, Franklin Police arrested 45-year-old Michael Lewis, a convicted felon, and 36-year-old Amber Tidwell on a boat in the Four Corners Marina. Metro Police assisted with the arrest which came following a citizen tip.

Lewis and Tidwell are being held in Williamson County on felony charges. They are due in court February 13.