Two Wanted After Nazi Graffiti Painted on Multiple Nashville Homes

Morgan Mitchell
Metro Nashville Police are searching for two vandalism suspects.

The two individuals are suspected of spray painting swastikas and hate messages on five homes in the Sylvan Park area on March 19, 2023.

Know who they may be? Please call 615-742-7463. Specialized Investigations Division detectives are leading this investigation.

