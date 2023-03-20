Two Wanted After Nazi Graffiti Painted on Multiple Nashville Homes

Metro Nashville Police are searching for two vandalism suspects.

The two individuals are suspected of spray painting swastikas and hate messages on five homes in the Sylvan Park area on March 19, 2023.

BREAKING: These two individuals are suspected of spray painting swastikas and hate messages on 5 homes in the Sylvan Park area early today. Know who they may be? Please 📞 615-742-7463. Specialized Investigations Division detectives are leading this investigation. pic.twitter.com/mZ67Xioybs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 19, 2023

Know who they may be? Please call 615-742-7463. Specialized Investigations Division detectives are leading this investigation.