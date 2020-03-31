Two Tennessee Soccer Club players were named to the ODP National team after attending a weeklong camp in January held in Tampa, FL. Whitaker Buchanan and Kennedy Price, both members of the TSC ’03 Girls ECNL team, received news of their selection earlier this week.

Hear from Buchanan and Price below about their experience and selection.

Whitaker Buchanan

“Tampa was a competitive week from the beginning. It was a great experience to be in a different atmosphere and experience a faster speed of play. I am super excited to be selected to the France team and hope to represent myself and my club well.”

Kennedy Price

“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to compete in the Olympic Development Program. I’ve learned from some of the best coaches in the country and I got a chance to play with some of the best players in the country and I am humbled by the entire experience. I’m proud that I am being given the opportunity to represent my club, my state, my region and now The United States as an athlete as part of ODP. I’m looking forward to competing against other great players in France!”

Both Buchanan and Price excelled during the camp in Tampa several weeks ago. This selection means these girls and their National Team teammates will travel to Paris, France to participate in an international event April 4-12, 2020.

Buchanan and Price are the first TSC players to be selected to a national team since Avery Clark (TSC ’04 Girls ECNL) participated with the US U14 National Team team in 2018.

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”