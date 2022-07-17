Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”
The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
Hook-ups are less than $50 a night.
Next up on the list was the Manchester KOA Holiday in Manchester, Tennessee. Travelawaits shared,”The Manchester KOA Holiday was excellent for parking the RV and enjoying the pool(which I had all to myself), shaded campground(which our dog loved walking around), and a plethora of campground amenities.”
You can also rent covered wagons, two types of teepees, and glamping tents and a treehouse plus there’s a fishing pond.
Here is the top ten RV Camping Grounds.
- Coastal Georgia RV Resort, Brunswick, Georgia
- Clarksville RV Resort, Clarksville, Tennessee
- Manchester KOA Holiday, Manchester, Tennessee
- Jellystone Park, Pelahatchie, Mississippi
- River View RV Park and Resort, Vidalia, Louisiana
- Blue Water RV Resort, Freeport, Texas
- Rayford Crossing RV Resort, Spring, Texas
- Woodland Lakes RV Park, Conroe, Texas
- Red RV Park, Roswell, New Mexico
- Lakeside RV Campground, Provo, Utah