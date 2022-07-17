Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Melody Pittman/Travel Awaits
photo by Melody Pittman/Travel Awaits

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time  RVing.”

The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”

Hook-ups are less than $50 a night.

Next up on the list was the Manchester KOA Holiday in Manchester, Tennessee. Travelawaits shared,”The Manchester KOA Holiday was excellent for parking the RV and enjoying the pool(which I had all to myself), shaded campground(which our dog loved walking around), and a plethora of campground amenities.”

You can also rent covered wagons, two types of teepees, and glamping tents and a treehouse plus there’s a fishing pond.

Here is the top ten RV Camping Grounds.

  1. Coastal Georgia RV Resort, Brunswick, Georgia
  2. Clarksville RV Resort, Clarksville, Tennessee
  3. Manchester KOA Holiday, Manchester, Tennessee
  4. Jellystone Park, Pelahatchie, Mississippi
  5. River View RV Park and Resort, Vidalia, Louisiana
  6. Blue Water RV Resort, Freeport, Texas
  7. Rayford Crossing RV Resort, Spring, Texas
  8. Woodland Lakes RV Park, Conroe, Texas
  9. Red RV Park, Roswell, New Mexico
  10. Lakeside RV Campground, Provo, Utah

Previous articleWilliamson County Commission Approves District Budgets
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here