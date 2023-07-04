Two Tennessee Cities Make List for Best BBQ Cities in America

By
Donna Vissman
-
graphic from Lawnstarter

As summer officially began on June 21, the season of BBQ is in full force.

Lawnstarter released its list of the top BBQ cities in America. They compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories. They looked at access to barbecue vendors, consumer ratings, competition awards, and the number of barbecue festivals, among 20 total metrics.

The number one city on the list is Kansas City, MO followed by St. Louis (No. 2). St. Louis stands out with the 2nd-highest number of BBQ vendors per capita and the most National Barbecue & Grilling Association (NBBQA) members.

Many Southern cities grill up impressive barbecue. On the list, Orlando (No. 6) offers the most barbecue vendors and smokehouses per 100,000 residents. Tennessee cities Memphis (No. 4), Nashville (No. 9), Knoxville (No. 16), and Chattanooga (No. 28) are among the top 16 cities for BBQ vendor access, alongside Atlanta (No. 23) and Richmond, Virginia (No. 10).

Best Cities for BBQ
Rank City
1 Kansas City, MO
2 St. Louis, MO
3 Kansas City, KS
4 Memphis, TN
5 Houston, TX
6 Orlando, FL
7 Springfield, MO
8 Omaha, NE
9 Nashville, TN
10 Richmond, VA

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous article10 Facts About the Fourth of July
Next articleWhat Stores are Open on 4th of July?
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here