Two Teens Struck by Car Crossing Cool Springs Boulevard

Shortly before 5pm, Franklin first responders were summoned to Cool Springs Boulevard and Carronbridge Way after two teens were struck by a car while they were crossing the street.

Three teens, 14, 15, and 16, had activated the pedestrian lights, and were in the crosswalk, crossing Cool Springs Boulevard from the Carronbridge community, headed for the Enclave neighborhood, when two of the three were struck by a car traveling west on Cool Springs Boulevard. The driver who struck them immediately stopped to render aid.

The victims, 14 of Brentwood and 15 of Franklin, were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville where they are in stable condition.

Franklin Police are investigating, and no charges have been filed. Officers say that their preliminary findings do not indicate alcohol or drugs, and that this appears to have been a truly tragic accident.

