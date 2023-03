Franklin Police want to identify two suspects.

Early March, they shoplifted about $900 in merchandise from the Mallory Lane Kroger.

Items stolen include 10 bottles of wine, cabbage, flowers, meat, berries, and aluminum pans.

They loaded the stolen items into a black Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip