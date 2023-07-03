Two Shot on Broadway in Downtown Nashville

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

A man is behind bars after police say he shot two people on Broadway in Downtown Nashville on Sunday morning.

According to Metro Nashville police, Joseph Kobe Glenn, 21, is responsible for injuring a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl when he fired multiple shots at 6th and Broadway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say Glenn also continued to fire at 9th and Broadway.

The shooting incident was the result of an argument over a female. The two victims both suffered non-critical leg wounds.

Glenn later surrendered at the Hermitage Precinct station. He has been charged with felony aggravated assault and multiple counts of felony reckless endangerment.

