Two Shops in Downtown Franklin Merge for New Store

Greg and Marianne DeMeyers have spent 25 years building a reputation for unique gifts and home decor in downtown Franklin. Now, the duo behind Tin Cottage, which they have owned and operated for 25 years, and Southern Manor, which opened in 2024, are bringing both businesses together under one name — Southern Cottage.

Southern Cottage is open at 320 Main Street, Franklin. At Southern Cottage, there will be a playful mix of gifts, home decor, and apparel for both men and women.

A grand opening took place on Friday, March 13th with a ribbon-cutting.

The building was previously home to F&M Bank. Built in 1926, it housed several hardware stores, including Joe D. Trice Hardware and Standard Hardware, before becoming home to several banks beginning in the 1980s.

Follow Southern Cottage for more updates here.

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