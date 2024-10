October 23, 2024 – Rutherford County deputies responded to two separate crashes on Interstate 840 Wednesday.

One crash happened in the left lane of Interstate 840 near Almaville around 8am. Deputies reported a second crash just an hour later in the westbound lanes toward Franklin near the Almaville exit.

RCSO did not report any injuries.

Lanes were blocked while the wreckage was being cleared and has since reopened.

