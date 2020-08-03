Zachary Marlin, 29, of Thompsons Station, remains jailed after his August 1 arrest for DUI – Third Offense, not having a required ignition interlock device on his vehicle, driving on a suspended driver’s license, and speeding.

At 2:53 a.m., Saturday, Marlin passed a marked Franklin PD cruiser while traveling at speeds up to 90 MPH on I-65 S near Murfreesboro Road.

The officer who stopped Marlin determined that he was impaired and arrested him. Marlin is being held on a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on August 4.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Monday morning, officers were dispatched to Liberty Pike near Towne Park Ln. after the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Robert Crawford crashed into a subdivision entrance wall.

Officers found Crawford standing outside his vehicle, determined that he was impaired, and arrested him.

Charged with DUI – Second Offense and Failure to Exercise Due Care, Crawford is free on the $2,500 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on November 10.