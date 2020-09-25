Costly Turnovers Lead to Defeat in Ravenwood vs IMG Academy

The Ravenwood Raptors hosted a national televised game (found on ESPNU) in week 6 of the high school football season.

Ravenwood suffered a heart breaking loss last week when they lost in overtime to Brentwood 28-21. That was the second straight loss for the Raptors and they will look to turn things around tonight against a tough team in IMG Academy.

IMG Academy would score first to make it a 7-0 game. Then after a blocking a punt, IMG would start with great field position, but only manage to get a field goal out of it making it 10-0.

IMG would increase their lead to 17-0 in the second quarter with a touchdown. Ravenwood would get some momentum and score a touchdown cutting the lead to 17-7. The rest of the quarter would be back and forth and 17-7 would be the score going into halftime.

Out of halftime, IMG Academy would be the first team to score as they tacked on to their lead 24-7. Ravenwood would respond with a drive that included a successful fake punt and in the end a touchdown.

IMG would not take long to answer though as they would score a touchdown to make it 31-14. After Ravenwood’s drive would stall, IMG would get the ball back. They would convert a fake punt, as well, and end the drive with a touchdown.

IMG Academy would add one more touchdown with under 4 minutes left in the game to add a cherry on top of this victory for them.

The next couple of possessions would see a lot of turnovers. Ravenwood would throw an interception, and IMG would fumble the ball away on the following play. Ravenwood would throw another interception, and their fifth total turnover on the night, on the following drive.

The Raptors drop their third straight game tonight as they fall to IMG Academy. Overall, Ravenwood falls to 3-3 on the season.

