Two Persons Who Died in Antioch Murder-Suicide Identifed

The two persons who died in this morning’s murder-suicide inside a home at 1529 Water Oak Court in Antioch are identified as Verleria Bridges, 37, and her husband, Antonio Bridges, 42.

The investigation shows that Antonio Bridges came home at approximately 10 a.m., argued with his wife, and fatally shot her before fatally shooting himself. Verleria Bridges’ adult daughter was home at the time and called 911.

The police department’s Domestic Violence Division had no prior involvement with the couple.

From Metro Police March 23, 2023