



7/11/2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Two persons died shortly before 5 a.m. on July 11, 2020 when the Ford Mustang in which they were traveling ran off the roadway and crashed on Edmondson Pike near Nippers Corner.

The victims are identified as the driver, Yogiraj Khandelwal, 28, and his female friend, Lakshmi Kondepudi, 26, both of Church Street E in Brentwood.

The investigation shows Khandelwal was driving his 2019 Mustang south on Edmondson Pike when, for an unknown reason, it left the right side of the road, struck the end of a guardrail, went through a ravine and came to rest on its roof. Both victims were wearing seatbelts. There was no indication of alcohol or drug use at the scene.



