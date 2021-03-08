Nashville News: Two Old Hippies to Close After 10 Years

Two Old Hippies, the bohemian store in The Gulch neighborhood of Nashville, will close its doors after 10 years in business.

The store announces that May 31st will be their last day in business.

“Two Old Hippies has been a cornerstone of The Gulch for almost 10 years. Today we are sad to announce that our last day open will be May 31st. Due to COVID which is out of our control, we are forced to shut our doors. We will be selling everything, including all furniture and fixtures, in the store now through the end of May,” stated Molly and Tom Bedell and Sheila Levine via Facebook.

They continued, “It has been our absolute pleasure being a part of the Nashville community and bringing our unique brand to our guests. We are grateful for the love and support we have felt since we opened.”

Charles Esten, known for his role on ABC’s “Nashville” TV drama, commented on the closing saying via Facebook, “Damn. Damn. Damn. Heartbroken over the loss of this very special store/venue full of truly wonderful people. Not only do I have the most vivid and warm memories of shooting some of my very favorite @nashvilleabc scenes there (most notably when Maddie called Deacon up onstage to sing “A Life That’s Good with her”,) but it was the first place my real-life singer/songwriter daughter Taylor played a round herself in Nashville (with her eventual boyfriend!) and, not incidentally, the one spot where I could ALWAYS find something to wear that felt like it was literally made for me, while catching up with some of the coolest, nicest people in the world.”

“My heart goes out to Molly and Tom and Sheila and all the incredible people that worked there, including our friend @hilaryromaineartist. You all did a million little things right to make TWO OLD HIPPIES so much more than a place to buy clothes. Congratulations on that. And love to you all as you are, very sadly, for reasons obviously way outside of your control, forced to shutter your Nashville gem,” Esten continued.

Two Old Hippies is located at 401 12th Avenue South, Nashville. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 10:30 am – 6 pm, and Sunday 10 am – 5 pm. For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook.