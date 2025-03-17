Two NY Men Arrested for Theft at Cool Springs Galleria

March 17, 2025 – Two men suspected of shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a mall in Nashville, have been arrested by Franklin police.

On Thursday, March 13, Franklin police responded to the Cool Springs Galleria for a theft in progress call. After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested Devaska Gordon, 40, of New York, and Christopher Wilson, 28, of New York. Police recovered multiple items that were allegedly stolen from several stores in the Galleria. Additionally, during a search of their vehicle, officers located more than $3,000 of goods that were reported stolen out of Opry Mills Mall in Nashville.

Gordon was charged with evading arrest, theft under $1,000, possession of an anti-theft device, and simple possession.

Wilson was charged with evading arrest, theft under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device.

Gordon and Wilson were taken to the Williamson County Jail. Both are being held on a $10,000 bond.

Source: Franklin Police

