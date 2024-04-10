Two Nolensville Police Officers Promoted to the Rank of Detective

The Nolensville Police Department has announced the promotions of Officer Allison Humes and Officer Frank Marusa to the rank of Detective.

Frank will assume his new duties in two weeks. Allison will transfer to C.I.D. on July 1.

“Investigations has become so complex with scams, internet crimes, and cell phones involved in Criminal activity makes it necessary to expand manpower to three detectives,” Nolensville Police Department saod.

Allison and Frank were selected after an evaluation period that included a temporary assignment to C.I.D., a written test and interviews conducted by a panel of detectives from outside agencies.

The Criminal Investigations Division is led by Detective Sergeant Josh Combs.