Two Nolensville Police Officers Promoted to the Rank of Detective

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Pictured are Allison and Frank showing off their new gold Detective shields with Town Manager, Victor Lay (on left), Assistant Chief Michael Terns, Chief Parker, Detective Allison Humes, Detective Frank Marusa, Detective Sergeant Josh Combs and Patrol Sergeant Cody Ethridge

The Nolensville Police Department has announced the promotions of Officer Allison Humes and Officer Frank Marusa to the rank of Detective.

Frank will assume his new duties in two weeks. Allison will transfer to C.I.D. on July 1.

“Investigations has become so complex with scams, internet crimes, and cell phones involved in Criminal activity makes it necessary to expand manpower to three detectives,” Nolensville Police Department saod.

Allison and Frank were selected after an evaluation period that included a temporary assignment to C.I.D., a written test and interviews conducted by a panel of detectives from outside agencies.

The Criminal Investigations Division is led by Detective Sergeant Josh Combs.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here