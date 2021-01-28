Two New Nutritional Drink Spots Open in Franklin

If you’re looking for a place to grab a healthy smoothie, protein shake or tea, there are two new places for you to check out in Franklin.

Nourish at Westhaven

Nourish at Westhaven opened its doors about a week ago at 1016 Westhaven Blvd, Suite 105.

It’s locally-owned by two sisters. “The Nourish location is owned and operated by my sister and me, says Cara Sheffer. “We have been in this business for over 4 years now, and have opened many locations together throughout Middle TN. Our goal was to be able to own a location together in Franklin one day, and we have finally made it happen!”

At Nourish, it’s a place for those looking for healthy options of tea, iced coffee, and shakes.

“We offer healthier “fast food” options with our protein blend smoothies and shakes. We also offer energy teas packed with B and C vitamins for a natural clean energy, as well as protein blend iced coffees and frappuccinos,” says Sheffer.

As far as being in Franklin, Sheffer says, “We love being able to meet and interact with the community, host events, and give back through fundraising whenever possible!”

Hillsboro Nutrition

In addition, they opened Hillsboro Nutrition at 1114 Hillsboro Road, Franklin (in the Harpeth Village Shopping Center) in December.

Sheffer states, “Hillsboro Nutrition is owned and operated by myself along with my business partners Bailey and Lucas. We have opened multiple locations together, but were so thrilled to be able to bring our smoothie bar concept to Franklin!”

Hours of operation for Nourish at Westhaven are Monday- Friday, 9 am – 3 pm, and Saturday 9 am – 3 pm. For the latest updates, follow Nourish at Westhaven on Instagram.

Hillsboro Nutrition hours are Monday – Friday, 7 am – 4 pm, and Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm. Find the latest updates on Instagram.