



Enjoy the convenience of living close to Franklin and Brentwood while having more space. Luxury home Realtor® Paula Hinegardner has two new listings in College Grove – just a short drive from downtown Historic Franklin. Learn more below about these two breathtaking homes situated in a gated 1,100-acre resort-style community.

5049 Native Pony Trail

Located on an elegantly rare double lot just off the golf course, this home is the envy of the neighborhood with its European charm. The home effortlessly merges country manor with farmhouse flair.

The sweeping front porches invite you to relax and enjoy. At nearly 8,000 square-feet, not including the guest cottage, there’s plenty of space for the family. Rich hardwood floors, detailed millwork, and the warmth of a Tennessee limestone fireplace greets you in the formal living room. An adjacent wall of French doors sweeps you away to the back porch for a view of the lake and golf course.

The heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen, where no expense was spared. Notice the extraordinary island, brick detailing, and hand-hewn beams that frame the soaring ceiling.

The main floor has two bedrooms with three more upstairs. The master suite on the main floor is luxury at its finest. French doors open to a private porch, and the master bath puts a spa visit to shame.

The guest house is a 544 square-foot cottage that’s perfect for visitors or for use as a music studio.

8238 Heirloom Blvd

This 6,000+ square-foot home features a beautiful kitchen with farmhouse sink and ornate island. The gourmet-quality kitchen spills over into the welcoming family room, where memories will be made for generations. Step out through the sliding glass doors to enjoy the covered patio with two ceiling fans, entertainment area, and outdoor grill space. Through the stone archways you’ll find a hot tub and small swimming pool perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day.

Next, a quiet retreat awaits. Find yourself restored by the master suite, which features its own private outdoor patio space, an enormous walk-in closet, and enviable master bath.

This spacious home also features an additional three bedrooms, large bonus room, and a third-floor living area that opens up to a covered upper-level deck. View the listing.

